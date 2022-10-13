'The Daily Show': Trevor Noah's Exit Date Revealed

Trevor Noah has announced his departure date. The Daily Show host's final day in the role is Dec. 8. The comedian reportedly blindsided fans and colleagues after announcing his departure on Sept. 29. With a formal exit plan now in place, Noah has just a couple of months left to host the Comedy Central series. According to the company, there will be "additional details" forthcoming regarding the return of The Daily Show on Jan. 17. A tribute to Noah's greatest moments will be featured on the show starting on Dec. 5. It is unclear whether ViacomCBS will have a new host in place by then or if a correspondent such as Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan or Roy Wood Jr. will step in until a replacement is found.

Noah is an executive producer on the show alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and Jill Katz. "Chris [McCarthy] has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family," said Noah in a statement. "I'm truly excited to see what the future holds. "Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," added Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

News: Trevor Noah has set Dec 8 as his last Daily Show. The show will return from holidays Jan 17, presumably with new host (or rotating tryouts?). — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) October 12, 2022

Insiders told Deadline that Noah would like to spend more time touring as a stand-up comedian and working behind the camera. Fans on social media have speculated about a possible turn on The Late Late Show by Noah after Corden announced his departure earlier this year. Noah's announcement also followed the news that TBS has canceled Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. PopCulture recently reported on the current speculation Bee might replace Noah on The Daily Show.

As a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Bee's show was canceled in July. Bee has built a strong following during her six years on air and her history on The Daily Show before that and is expected to land a new project soon. Comedy Central often promotes from within its talent pool, which includes Bee, one of its most recognizable stars. Under the same company, Stephen Colbert's career trajectory went from being a correspondent on The Daily Show to hosting his own show to hosting The Late Show.