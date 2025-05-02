’50/50 Chance’ The CW Will Cancel ‘All American,’ Report Claims

All American’s fate still remains up in the air, just days before the Season 7 finale.

The CW’s last remaining scripted original apparently has a 50/50 chance of being canceled.

Deadline reports that renewal talks are “heating up” for All American’s potential eighth season. Unfortunately, sources at The CW reveal there’s “about a 50/50 chance” that the series will get another season. In April, all Warner Bros. executive Channing Dungey said was, “We’ll see.” The network has been notorious in canceling any and all original scripted shows in recent years, regardless of how well it’s been doing ever since merging with Nexstar. All American’s current season has also gone through an overhaul with much of the main cast exiting, and it seems like it hasn’t hurt or helped in any way.

Pictured (L-R): Antonio J Bell as Khalil — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is taking things in a different direction. Despite the show remaining in limbo, she’s already started work on Season 8, telling Deadline, “I believe in unicorns and rainbows and gummy bears and all things happy. So, I am optimistic for Season 8, and I’m moving forward and planning as though we have one, because if I don’t, we won’t be ready in time when we get it.”

“We have so many stories we still have yet to tell and have such an infusion of wonderful energy and pathways with this new generation that we’re excited to put pen to paper and fingers to keyboard and are keeping our fingers and toes crossed that we get another season to do that,” she continued. “By the way, shout out to the All American fans who we know were nervous with us bringing in a new generation and have been so wonderfully engaged in this new season, and that has made all the difference to know that they’ve enjoyed the ride and are enjoying taking the ride with us, and are feeling this new energy in this new season.”

Since the Season 7 finale airs on Monday, it’s unknown when The CW will eventually make its decision on Season 8, especially since it could go in any direction. It’s also unknown how Season 7 will come to an end. Carroll told PopCulture.com that a “very personal rivalry” will come to a head in the episode, and how that will affect the finale is anyone’s guess. For now, though, watch the Season 7 finale of All American on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.