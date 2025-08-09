The CW Releases Trailer for ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will be making its stateside debut next month and The CW has released a new trailer.

The spinoff is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 24 on the network.

Starring Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent “follows the Specialized Criminal Investigations Unit’s Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Young) and Frankie Bateman (Munroe), as they investigate high-profile homicides in Canada’s largest metropolis. Their unique investigative skills are showcased through a variety of psychological tactics, with a heavy focus on the motives and actions of criminals. These cases delve into the worlds of high finance, politics, real estate, media, and more.”

Law & Order: Toronto: Criminal Intent was first announced in 2023 and was given a 10-episode series order at Citytv in Canada. Based on the original series created by Dick Wolf and developed by Rene Balcer for Universal Television, the series premiered in February 2024 and received a two-season renewal in June. In May, The CW acquired the first two seasons, with the first season aiming to air this fall. It’s unknown when the second season will premiere, but fans will be able to look forward to much more after the first 10 episodes are up.

Also starring K.C. Collins and Karen Robinson, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studios Group, and Citytv, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media. Tassie Cameron serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers on Season 1 are Erin Haskett, Amy Cameron, Alex Patrick, David Valleau, and co-executive producer Tex Antonucci.

Coincidentally, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’s stateside premiere will come just a day before NBC’s Law & Order Thursdays return. New seasons of the Mothership series as well as Law & Order: SVU are set to premiere on Sept. 25. They will be followed by Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will be making a surprise appearance on the network’s fall schedule after exclusively streaming on Peacock earlier this year.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent premieres on The CW on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.