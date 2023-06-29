The CW Loses Major Executive

In the midst of The CW's rebranding with new owners Nexstar, the network has just lost a major executive. According to Deadline, Program, Planning, Scheduling, and Acquisitions, EVP Kevin Levy is leaving The CW beginning August 1. Levy had been with the network since its launch back in 2006 and has been in his most recent role since 2018. In 2014, he became SVP of Program, Planning, and Scheduling for the network, having joined as Director of Program, Planning, and Scheduling before being promoted to VP in 2007.

Levy actually began his television career in 1998 as an assistant in the scheduling department at UPN, helping launch mega shows such as America's Next Top Model, Veronica Mars, and Everybody Hates Chris. He then transitioned to The CW, where he secured acquisitions such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us and The Outpost.

Kevin Levy oversaw the planning and scheduling for all network programming and was responsible for the acquisitions of movies, series, and specials. While it's unknown why Levy is stepping down, he is only the latest executive to leave The CW as the network continues rebranding and shifting away from original scripted content, leaning more towards unscripted, acquisitions and sports. EVP of Development Gaye Hirsch, EVP of Current Programming Michael Roberts, EVP of Distribution Betty Ellen Berlamino, and EVP of Talent & Casting Dana Theodoratos have all left the network.

The departure also comes after The CW only renewed four original shows for the 2023-24 broadcast season, canceling the rest of its scripted slate, including all three freshman shows, a first for the network. Since Nexstar Media Group came in, The CW has been cutting back on its content, which first happened last year during the network's so-called "Red Wedding" of cancellations. The network used to be one to renew almost all of its shows, so it's definitely a disappointment when it only comes down to four shows that are returning and a chunk of executives bowing out.

The CW is going to look a lot different come fall, and it looks like it won't just be with the shows. Gone are the days that the network was known for its steamy YA shows and Arrowverse series, as The CW slides into the unscripted and acquisitions slate while also offering the controversial LIV Golf. There isn't anything indicating what Kevin Levy will be doing next after he leaves The CW, but hopefully, he will be making waves at a different network.