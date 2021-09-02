The CW Cancels Freshman Series After Only One Season

The Republic of Sarah is no more. The CW canceled the freshman series after its premiere season, executive producer Jeffrey King announced on social media. “I’m sad to say the news is not good. The Republic of Sarah will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our Series Finale,” King wrote under a picture of the cast on Thursday. “Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock.” The CW has confirmed the cancellation.

King penned the series, which followed the ambitious efforts of a revolutionary high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) who takes on a greedy mining company after its destructive attempts threaten to ruin her hometown. Cooper discovers a mysterious loophole on a map that allows her to build her own team of people to help her create their own country from scratch. Baker is joined among the cast by Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn, Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper, Ian Duff as Grover Sims, Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson, Izabella Alvarez as Maya Jimenez, Landry Bender as Bella Whitmore, Forrest Goodluck as Tyler Easterbrook, and Megan Follows as Ellen Cooper.

The series came from Jeffrey King, Marc Webb, CBS Studios, and Fulwell 73. Webb served as an executive producer alongside King, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Irene Litinsky, and Leo Pearlman. The cancellation seems to be particularly hurtful for fans of the show who were pushing people to watch the series on social media for its standout actor Luke Mitchell. Mitchell’s character Danny Cooper was the brother of the high school teacher and her former guardian who was caught in a compromising position due to his position as legal counsel for the mining company his sister was working against. “You really are amazing,” a fan wrote to the actor on Twitter. “I loved Monday’s episode. You made me love and feel for Danny even more in your breakdown scene You’re a phenomenal actor,I love you, your work, I love Danny, seeing you play him each week.”