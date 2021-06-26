'The Crown': 'Elementary' Star Johnny Lee Miller Lands Major Role

✖

Netflix's The Crown is a major cultural and awards juggernaut, giving the British monarchy the big-budget soap opera treatment. Season five will feature a largely new cast to cover a different phase of history, with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman. Additionally, Jonathan Pryce is stepping in as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Additionally, on Friday, Netflix announced that Johnny Lee Miller was joining the cast in season five as Prime Minister John Major.

The upcoming season is to cover the family drama in the early 1990s. Major was the Tory Prime Minister from 1990-1997, the year Princess Diana died. While the general consensus on Twitter was that Miller, who is best known for roles in Trainspotting and Elementary, would do a great job as Major, people also pointed out that it was definitely a case of making a historical figure Hollywood handsome.

when will the crown stop making people feel extremely sexually confused about tories https://t.co/0px9TqCvL0 — bovril lavigne (@aIisoooon) June 25, 2021

"Big fan of the way The Crown keeps casting the hottest people as sad British historical figures," wrote one Twitter user. "There's people out there getting annoyed at black actors in period dramas cos 'it's not historically accurate' and here's Jonny Lee Miller cast as John Major," quipped another.

Have you people... like... seen a picture of John Major? https://t.co/UB7SqVGF9I — ☭cateater3☭ (@QuietInRealLife) June 25, 2021

"At this rate we're going to get Margot Robbie as Theresa May," joked another fan. Another Twitter user jokingly suggested that one of Miller's exes (or perhaps not-so-ex anymore) could step into a role as well. "Can't wait to see Angelina Jolie as Edwina Currie," they said. Production for season five is set to begin this month after getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.