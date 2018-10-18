‘The Conners’ Welcomes Juliette Lewis, Justin Long in Episode 2 Photos

The Conners is moving past the grief of Roseanne Conner’s death during its star-studded episode.

The new episode, titled “Tangled Up in Blue,” will feature the introduction of David’s girlfriend Blue (Juliette Lewis), who was first mentioned during the Roseanne reboot. The introduction might lead to some tension between Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) and her ex-husband, but she might be meeting her own new beau during the episode.

Take a look at some photos from the next new episode of The Conners, coming Tuesday Oct. 23.

Parent-Teacher Meeting

The episode involves Darlene meeting David’s (Johnny Galecki) girlfriend Blue during a parent-teacher conference, before she is stunned by news that her children will be spending the weekend with them.

Here we sense the calm before the storm of the shocking news for the single mother. We can see a label with the name Mark (Ames McNamara) in the photo next to the teacher, played by Lindsey Kraft, so we’ll have to wait and see what she has to say about Darlene’s son.

Becky and Dan

The episode will also find Becky (Lecy Goranson) taking some part-time work in Dan’s (John Goodman) business, though from the looks on their faces we might see them clash more than helping each other.

Terrible Teens

Harris has taken the role of the rebellious teenager in the Conner household since the reboot began, often providing laughs with her silly tantrums.

Given Darlene and Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) faces in this picture, we’d guess she’s about to storm out of the room in an angsty rage.

Meeting Blue

Darlene will first meet Blue, David’s free spirited girlfriend, during the episode. And while she seems nice enough from the photos, we can assume she and Darlene will not get along at first.

Though not pictured in the released photos, David (Johnny Galecki) is also expected to make an appearance during the episode.

Hello Neil

Darlene seems to be in need of a few drinks after meeting Blue at the school, as she goes to the restaurant where Becky works for a drink.



In that moment, Darlene can be seen meeting Neil (Justin Long) who, as previously reported, will be a possible love interest for her. Could he live up to David and Darlene’s former romance?

Jackie Unwinds

The series premiere of The Conners was a rough one for Jackie, who was seen trying to step into her sister’s shoes within the family after her sister’s death, regardless of her own needs.

Hopefully we can see Jackie begin to move on in the next episode, while remaining the hilarious character we love.

Tensions Rise

It wouldn’t be The Conners without a climactic moment of tension, as the news of Darlene having to say goodbye to her kids for a whole weekend so they can spend time with their father — and his new girlfriend — will likely reach a breaking point during the episode.

Darlene and Blue can be seen here in the middle of an argument, though we hope they can put their differences aside and find some common ground.

What’s DJ Doing?

Becky and Dan will likely face their own problems during the episode as they continue to work together.

But it seems as though DJ (Michael Fishman) will be too preoccupied looking at his phone to worry about what is happening with his father and older sister.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.