‘The Conners’ Tease Dramatic Injury in Winter Premiere Episode Photos

The Conners will be kickstarting its 2019 episodes with one family member facing a workplace injury.

Dan (John Goodman) sports a sling in the photos for Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Roseanne spinoff series, titled “Rage Against the Machine,” and it seems that the injury will be causing some trouble within the Conner family kicking off the new year.

Get ready for The Conners to return to television for its last few episodes of season one with photos from the winter premiere.

Hurt Dan

Dan Conner will be facing the injury in the new episode, while covering for DJ doing his vending machine route.

While the injury is not all too serious, the episode description teases that possible legal action after the injury might lead to trouble for DJ. And who else but Darlene to help Dan out with what to do next?

Sick Day?

DJ (Michael Fishman) seems comfortable in this photo where the family is gathered in the living room, along with a sparkly Christmas tree.

Could this be the night DJ had to take a break from work and be replaced by his dad? Maybe DJ fell ill and needed his dad to step up and work for him for the night.

Consulting a Lawyer

Dan and Darlene will be consulting a lawyer, though their meeting might spar trouble considering the synopsis teases DJ’s job might be a stake from his father perhaps filing a lawsuit against the company.

Could the lawyer be ricking the Conners into a bad deal? Or will the lawsuit lead to some good fortune?

Geena Thoughts?

While fans are still not quite sure how Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) is still in Lanford, given she had originally only been allowed to return temporarily for Roseanne Conner’s, she has grown to become a fan favorite character from the spinoff series with her smart comebacks and relationship with her sisters-in-law.

Having DJ maybe lose his job could lead to some difficult conversations, so fans may be able to see a more serious Geena in this new episode.

Quality Time

Mark (Ames McNamara) and Harris (Emma Kenney) may not spend a lot of time together but it seems they will be taking in some quality basketball time during the episode, despite the probably cold temperatures.

Good thing the show films in Los Angeles.

Becky Plays With Fire

Elsewhere in the episode, Becky (Lecy Goranson) will be getting on her aunt Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) bad side when she decides to go to another life coach for advice on her pregnancy.

Not only is Jackie a life coach herself, but Becky will be caught asking Jackie’s nemesis, named Rita Silver, for help, likely bringing a rift in the family.

Tough Love

Becky has been going through a lot since finding out about her surprise pregnancy after a one-night stand and almost considering adoption.

However, we can bet there might be some sort of aggressive approach to life coaching from Jackie pictured here. Will it help Becky or just make us laugh?

Family Love

Despite the drama and arguments, the Conner family is always there for a each other. And we can bet there will be more conversations in the kitchen as the final episodes of Season 1 continue to air.

The Conners returns with new episodes Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.