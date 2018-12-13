‘The Conners’ in Talks for Season 2 Amid Strong Ratings

The Conners may not hold the same monster ratings that the Roseanne reboot brought to ABC, but the network is still calling the new spinoff series a success.

The network is reportedly already looking into getting new contracts for the stars of the Roseanne-less spinoff series in place for a potential second season.

According to TVLine, preliminary talks are already underway with the big stars of the show, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson to continue the series in the next TV season.

Following an eventful summer that included Roseanne getting abruptly canceled after racist tweets from the star and co-creator of the show, The Conners made its debut in October to 10.6 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, down just a little but from where the Roseanne revival left off with its May finale (which hit 10.6 million viewers and a 2.5).

Since then, the show lost viewers week after week before settling for a steady 1.4 rating in the demo (for live viewers), which puts it well above both the Will & Grace and the Murphy Brown reboots on NBC and CBS respectively.

Despite the ratings decline, The Conners remains ABC’s no. 1 comedy (with an average 1.6 rating, according to the outlet) and overall the network’s No. 2 series behind Grey’s Anatomy. So, should contract negotiations go smoothly we should consider a second season of The Conners pretty much a sure thing.

The comedy series will be wrapping up its 11-episode first season in January, with a Jan. 8 return. The season finale is set to air on Jan. 22.

Not much is known about what will go down in Season 1’s final episodes, though viewers should expect to see the return of some of the show’s noteworthy guest stars. This season has introduced new characters played by Jay R. Ferguson, Juliette Lewis, Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal and Matthew Broderick.

The show also featured the return of Johnny Galecki’s David Healy — who also reprised the role during one episode of the Roseanne reboot — though his commitments for the final season of The Big Bang Theory will likely prevent him from making another cameo on the first season.

Following the season finale, The Conners will be replaced by new episodes of American Housewife taking over the Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET timeslot.

Fans will likely have to wait until the spring to find out whether The Conners will be renewed for Season 2 on ABC.