‘The Conners’ Star Sara Gilbert Photographed Without Wedding Ring Amid Separation From Wife Linda Perry

A report from Entertainment Tonight revealed on Friday that The Conners star, Sara Gilbert, had filed for legal separation from wife Linda Perry. The two had been married for five years. The actual separation, according to the report obtained by TMZ, suggested that the separation began on Aug. 13. The documents also share that Gilbert requested no spousal support be awarded to either Perry or herself.

Entertainment Tonight captured Gilbert out and about without her wedding ring. She was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday when the photo was taken.

News of the split came as a surprise, especially when looking back on an interview the two did with ET. In the video, Perry couldn’t stop gushing about her new romance.

“I’m like, ‘She’s just so sexy. She’s so mysterious and there’s something. She’s so smart.’ And that was it. Like, that moment, when I said she’s so smart, she’s so sexy, like, she is not in my league at all. She’s way out of my league. When I knew that she was out of my league but I was gonna go after her, I knew right then and there, that was it,” Perry said. “There’s nobody else. That is the person I’m supposed to be with. That is my penguin. That is my person, that is my one, because I’m going to make her my one.

“I just love hanging out with her. It’s just a good time with Sara. It’s just a good time, like we have a really… It doesn’t ever feel labored, it doesn’t feel like we’re trying, it just feels like we are.”

The two share a four-year-old son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. From her previous marriage to Allison Adler, Gilbert also has two other kids, 15-year-old son Levi and 12-year-old daughter Sawyer.

Gilbert and Adler were together for 10 years prior to their divorce in in 2011.

It’s been quite an eventful year for Gilbert. She began the year by walking away from her duties on The Talk following the success of The Conners.

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” she shared during her exit from the CBS talk show.