'The Conners' Season 4 Will Debut With Special Episode

Season 4 of The Conners is on its way and will debut with another special live episode, ABC announced in a release. The cast, many of which are more than familiar with performing live in front of a studio audience, will perform two versions of the same episode for the east and west coast broadcasts. The live special will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22, on ABC.

In addition to the Season 4 announcement, the network is also giving fans a chance to virtually be a part of the show for an episode. The “You Can Be A Conner” sweepstakes will offer an opportunity for viewers to be featured in the episode as part of the storyline. A member of the Conner family will make a phone call to each winner for advice on how they would handle specific matters that the Conners deal with on a regular basis. Those looking to enter should visit www.BeAConner.com for more details. The contest is open to legal U.S. residents, 18 and older.

The Conners previously did a live special in 2020, getting extremely political by performing an episode tied to the New Hampshire primary. Live news coverage was featured on the episode along with added commentary from the cast. The episode "Live from Lanford" did well in viewership, earning the season's highest numbers last February. As for the rest of the season, fans can apparently expect a cameo appearance from the original Wonder Years star Fred Savage. Savage will be featured in an episode as part of ABC's planned night of The Wonder Years content. The night will begin with Dan Lauria doing a spot on The Goldbergs, which will be followed by a new episode of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot, Savage's episode of The Conners, and a new episode of Home Economics featuring Danica McKellar.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson star in The Conners. Tom Werner of Werner Entertainment serves as an executive producer alongside Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.