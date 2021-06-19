'The Conners' Season 4: Everything We Know
Season 3 of The Conners wrapped up in mid-May. Now, many fans have turned their sights to Season 4 and what may be to come. Read on for everything that has been released about The Conners Season 4 so far.
Like many other television shows, production for Season 3 of The Conners was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline reported that The Conners was actually one of the first broadcast comedies to resume production, as they began filming in August. Of course, they did so with additional safety protocols in place in order. Season 3 of the ABC comedy, a spinoff of Roseanne, premiered in October 2020.
Since Season 3 came to an end recently, fans are likely wondering whether they can expect to see the family back in action for Season 4. Here's everything that you need to know about The Conners Season 4.
Officially Renewed
ABC announced the fate of The Conners in mid-May. Deadline reported that ABC officially renewed The Conners for Season 4.
Returning Cast
In late April, Deadline reported that the four principal cast members on The Conners — Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, and John Goodman — signed new deals for Season 4. Their contracts supposedly mirror the ones that they signed for Season 2 and 3, as they agreed to a 20-episode fourth season. While the cast members have reportedly signed new contracts for an additional season of The Conners, the show has not officially been picked up just yet.
Although, all signs are pointing to an additional season of the comedy. In addition to the cast signing new contracts, The Conners' production company, Tom Werner's Werner Entertainment, is expected to close on a license fee deal with ABC soon. The series has also been hiring writers for Season 4.
A Katey Sagal Return?
Fans can rest assured that you'll see Katey Sagal's Louise will return for Season 4. There has been some speculation that she may depart the series because of her duties with Rebel, which premiered in early April. But, during an interview with the Associated Press, Sagal shared that she's been filming the shows simultaneously. She also noted that she has no plans to depart The Conners anytime soon.
Timeslot
The Conners will remain in the same timeslot for Season 4. On May 18, ABC announced the fall 2021 line-up for the network. The Conners will air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET, per TV Insider.