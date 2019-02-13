‘The Conners’ Season 2: Johnny Galecki Not Planning on Full-Time Commitment

Don’t expect Johnny Galecki to jump from The Big Bang Theory to The Conners as soon as it’s over.

The actor, who reprised his role s David Healy in the Roseanne spinoff series’ Season One finale, is not planning on moving into another series regular role as soon as his CBS comedy series wraps up in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again,” the actor told TVLine last week, before acknowledging that being sought after is a “fortunate problem to have.”

Galecki added that at this time he would rather reprise his role of David on a recurring basis, as he did during the Roseanne revival and during Season 1 of The Conners.

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he told the outlet. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

While the comedy series has not been officially renewed for Season 2 just yet, The Conners coming back next TV season is pretty much a given at this point. The Roseanne spinoff ended its first season at the end of January as ABC’s No. 1 comedy series (with an average 1.6 rating), while placing No. 2 overall behind Grey’s Anatomy.

David returned to the series during “We Continue to Touch” when he announced that he had broken up with his girlfriend, Blue (Juliette Lewis) and admitted to still being in love with his ex-wife.

His confession led to Darlene (Sara Gilbert) rejecting her boyfriend Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) initiation to move to Chicago with him, though they agreed to still work together and keep their relationship long distance, since he’ll only be a couple hours away.

After the finale, Gilbert said she hoped Galecki would return for more episodes, in order to explore the love triangle should the show return for Season 2.

“That’s something I’m very hopeful about,” Gilbert told the outlet. “I know he loves doing the show. I love having him. We have a magical time together. I would anticipate that he would do some [episodes] but I don’t want to speak for him.”

Galecki’s role as Leonard on The Big Bang Theory will come to an end when the series wraps in May. And though the actor might not be ready to jump into another full time job, we could expect to see him in more episodes in the future.

The Conners has not been officially renewed for Season 2 on ABC.