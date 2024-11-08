‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Roxy Sternberg Previews Barnes’ Rocky Return (Exclusive)

Roxy Sternberg is finally coming back to FBI: Most Wanted on Nov. 12 when the FBIs return, and she shared some details with PopCulture.com. Sternberg has been away on maternity leave after giving birth earlier this year, so she started the season later than the rest of her castmates. The actress shared she was “so grateful to be back” and noted that returning to set and stepping back in Special Agent Sheryll Barnes’ shoes was “a lot easier than being home with two kids.”

“A lot easier to come to work and to even be an FBI agent running around saving lives,” Sternberg continued. “Being at home with two kids is no joke. Respect to all the mothers and the parents that are at home with their kids. It’s hard work, and they’re amazing people to do that. Energized despite the fact I was somewhat sleep deprived. But just very excited to take on Barnes again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Even though it will be exciting to see Barnes coming back for Season 6, it won’t be without some complications. She will be adjusting to a new life following her divorce last season and being away from her kids. In the new episode, “Pig Butchering,” she’s “grieving the lost of her family now that they’re in D.C.,” Sternberg shared. “And I can tease that she is gonna find some distraction at work. So Barnes meets someone in Episode 10, and I’m interested to see what they’re gonna do with that. So there’s a little tease there.”

As for that distraction, Barnes will be investigating a scam call from a young girl, and she is on a hunt to find her. Sternberg said that the girl, Jesse, calls her “not knowing who I am. Just calls me from a call center where she’s being held hostage. And I threaten her, being a little bit sassy and freshly back at work, that I’m an FBI agent. Don’t mess with me, which then she takes a bit upon herself to tell me that she’s in danger. And I only hear a little bit because her call is disconnected, but then I am on a desperate hunt to find out if she’s real or not.”

“I’m freshly new back at work like I am; it’s kind of a parallel,” Sternberg said. “I am as Roxy, and I am as Barnes, but also hungry to prove myself again back at work, also missing my family. So there’s a few things that are coming into play here. I’m missing my family, so something brings itself to me. We can call it a distraction. I don’t know. And I chase after it even though my boss tells me not to. And I’m so glad that I did because I was onto something. I recognized that this felt real, and so I wanted to do a bit more digging. Ultimately, it was for the right cause.”

Fans will have to see how it all turns out in a new episode of FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.