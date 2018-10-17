TV Shows

‘The Conners’: Roseanne Barr Furious Over ‘Unnecessary, Grim and Morbid’ Character Death

Roseanne Barr released a statement criticizing ABC’s decision to kill off her character Roseanne […]

By

Roseanne Barr released a statement criticizing ABC‘s decision to kill off her character Roseanne Conner of an opioid overdose for spinoff series The Conners.

The series premiere revealed that Roseanne had most likely taking too many pills before going to bed one night and her health issues led to her not waking up the next day. The episode picked up the action three weeks after Roseanne’s funeral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the episode aired, Barr and good friend and podcast host Rabbi Shmuley Boteach released a statement via The Blast on the tragic storyline.

“While we wish the very best for the cast and production crew of The Conners, all of whom are deeply dedicated to their craft and were Roseanne’s cherished colleagues, we regret that ABC chose to cancel Roseanne by killing off the Roseanne Conner character. That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show,” the statement read.

“This was a choice the network did not have to make. Roseanne was the only show on television that directly addressed the deep divisions threatening the very fabric of our society. Specifically, the show promoted the message that love and respect for one another’s personhood should transcend differences in background and ideological discord. The show brought together characters of different political persuasions and ethnic backgrounds in one, unified family, a rarity in modern American entertainment. Above all else, the show celebrated a strong, matriarchal woman in a leading role, something we need more of in our country.”

Barr and Boteach then go on to discuss “the power of forgiveness” and how it should have persevered here.

“Through humor and a universally relatable main character, the show represented a weekly teaching moment for our nation. Yet it is often following an inexcusable – but not unforgivable – mistake that we can discover the most important lesson of all: Forgiveness,” the statemen read. “After repeated and heartfelt apologies, the network was unwilling to look past a regrettable mistake, thereby denying the twin American values of both repentance and forgiveness. In a hyper-partisan climate, people will sometimes make the mistake of speaking with words that do not truly reflect who they are. However, it is the power of forgiveness that defines our humanity.”

They continued, “Our society needs to heal on many levels. What better way for healing than a shared moment, once a week, where we could have all enjoyed a compelling storyline featuring a witty character – a woman – who America connected with, not in spite of her flaws, but because of them. The cancellation of Roseanne is an opportunity squandered due in equal parts to fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive.”

Barr herself took to Twitter at the end of the series premiere, writing “I AIN’T DEAD BITCHES!!!!”

The series will reportedly deal with the aftermath of Roseanne’s passing throughout its 10-episode first season. The spinoff was commissioned following Barr’s racist remarks against Valerie Jarrett, which led to the Roseanne reboot’s cancellation.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • ‘IN SHOCK’: ‘The Good Doctor’ Character Death Left Fans Reeling Ahead of Series Finale
    THE GOOD DOCTOR – "Who At Peace" – Asher's views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome. Meanwhile, Asher also briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient's conversion to Judaism for his fiancée. TUESDAY, APRIL 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jeff Weddell) GIACOMO BAESSATO, NOAH GALVIN
    TV Shows

    ‘IN SHOCK’: ‘The Good Doctor’ Character Death Left Fans Reeling Ahead of Series Finale

  • ‘The Conners’ Gets New Timeslot Ahead of Season 6 Finale
    THE CONNERS – "Valentine's Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats" Becky decides it's time to introduce Tyler to Beverly Rose, but she is skeptical of Tyler's bonding approach. Elsewhere, Jackie believes someone has hacked Bev's credit card when several frivolous charges show up on the bank statement. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)<br>LAURIE METCALF, SARA GILBERT, EMMA KENNEY
    TV Shows

    ‘The Conners’ Gets New Timeslot Ahead of Season 6 Finale

  • ‘The Conners’ Filmed Series Finale Scene in Case of Cancellation
    THE CONNERS – ABC's "The Conners" stars Emma Kenney as Harris Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, and John Goodman as Dan Conner. (Disney/Justin Stephens)
    TV Shows

    ‘The Conners’ Filmed Series Finale Scene in Case of Cancellation

  • ‘9-1-1’ Creator Alludes to Future Deaths of Major Characters
    9-1-1 – "Rock the Boat" – The disastrous cruise continues when Bobby and Athena respond to the ship's explosion, racing to aid injured passengers. Meanwhile, Hen questions her instincts in a life-taking call and grows concerned about Athena and Bobby's whereabouts, airing THURSDAY, MARCH 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and the next day on Hulu. (Disney/Chris Willard)<br>AISHA HINDS, KENNETH CHOI, OLIVER STARK, RYAN GUZMAN
    TV Shows

    ‘9-1-1’ Creator Alludes to Future Deaths of Major Characters