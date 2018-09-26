‘The Conners’ Reveals ‘First Look’ Trailers for Every Character

The Conners and ABC know how curious audiences are about the Roseanne spinoff series, and their “first look” at the series’ main characters just continued the trolling.

In a series of Twitter teasers, the series gave viewers a first glimpse at some of the stars of the show, set to return for the new series when it premieres.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the new teasers for The Conners and find out latest cast additions for the new series.

Darlene

In the first teaser, viewers catch a glimpse of Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), who will be the new family matriarch for the series, which finds the Conner family having to get used to life without Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) after a sudden chain of events.

We get no clue as to what will happen to Darlene in this new series, though if we can take it from the Roseanne revival season, we might see some drama at her casino job, as well as with her now ex-husband.

Dan

Get your Dan Conner fix! We have a little preview of #TheConners right here. pic.twitter.com/RSJVqApoV2 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 25, 2018

John Goodman returns as Dan Conner, who as he revealed in August, will be dealing with the loss of his wife, though no confirmation as to how exactly Roseanne will be written off the show has been given yet.

With his love gone, Dan will have to step up in the grandfather and father departments, meaning we will probably see him bonding with his four grandkids, as well as learning to be alone.

Jackie

We all need more Aunt Jackie in our lives. Here’s a glance at her in #TheConners? pic.twitter.com/74XsdZzubX — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 25, 2018

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) gives one of her iconic looks and clears her throat before the clip is interrupted, meaning we can expect her to be the same old Jackie when the series premieres.

Jackie had seen her mother, played by Estelle Parsons, move into her apartment at the end Roseanne’s final season. That, and maybe finally finding out what happened to her son are just a few things we hope to see of Jackie during The Conners.

Becky

Catch your exclusive look at #TheConners right here, right now. pic.twitter.com/FCKxbgwVDB — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 25, 2018

Becky (Lecy Goranson) seems to still be working at the Mexican restaurant during the new series.

After failing to become a surrogate, Becky might be faced with an unexpected pregnancy, as the series teased that someone would find themselves expecting… though there are a few other options.

D.J.

A peek at #TheConners is here to cure your case of the Tuesdays. Yes, it’s a thing. pic.twitter.com/52FFmHLBMr — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 25, 2018

Michael Fishman’s D.J. will have a full plate when The Conners premieres, seeing as his wife Geena will be returning to Lanford her position in the army.

Dealing with his mother’s absence will likely be difficult, though having his family together will likely help him through the hard times.

Harris

We can’t show you much, but we can show you this… #TheConners pic.twitter.com/hgozwYhojX — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 25, 2018

Out of the third generation of the Conner family, Harris (Emma Kenney) was the only one to get a “first look” teaser.

Harris butted heads with Roseanne on multiple occasions during the revival, so we’ll have to see how the at-times difficult teenager deals with her grandmother’s absence. Regardless, as a teen, we should expect Harris to continue to give her older family members headaches in the new show.

New Faces

The little girl that DJ was reluctant to kiss is all grown up. Welcome to #TheConners @MissMayaLynne. pic.twitter.com/Au86R8g5S0 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 14, 2018

Maya Lynne Robinson will step into the role of Geena, joining The Conners as a series regular in the new show.

What brings Geena back after being stationed overseas for the army remains under wraps, though her reunion with husband DJ and daughter Mary (Jayden Rey) will surely be a shining light.

Juliette Lewis was also recently announced to be joining the cast as Blue, David Healy’s new girlfriend. Given that Darlene made fun of her name and slept with David the last time the two were together, we can’t wait to see how Blue and Darlene will interact this season.

An Exciting Return

Despite early reports about scheduling conflicts with The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki will be reprising his role as David Healy for an episode of The Conners.

In a photo used to also announce Lewis’ casting, the actor is seen on the set. Given that David and Blue have moved to Lanford, could we expect to see David more and more often once The Big Bang Theory wraps up this spring? We’ll have to wait and see if The Conners makes it to season two.

The Conners is set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.