‘The Conners’ Star Maya Lynne Robinson Exiting Show, Here’s How She’ll Be Written Off

It’s been announced that The Conners star Maya Lynne Robinson is exiting the show ahead of Season 2, and we now know how she’ll be written off. According to TV Line, Conners showrunner Bruce Helford spoke about Robinson’s absence, saying that it will be explained that “Geena has been redeployed to Afghanistan.” He went on to share that this will add to the show’s story line as “DJ will be back to being a single dad, and needing his family’s help in raising Mary.” Robinson is leaving The Conners due starring in another new series, CBS’ freshman sitcom, The Unicorn.

Helford confirmed that Conners producers have no intention of recasting the role, as they have already recast it once, when Robinson took over for Mindy Project alum Xosha Roquemore.

He went on to say that they hope to have her back for a cameo at some point, depending on scheduling, so the character is not being down away with entirely.

While fans will not likely be seeing Robinson this season, they can rest assured that the rest of the main cast will be appearing in the show. In fact, Sara Gilbert made some big changes to her professional life just so she would have more time for The Conners.

Earlier this year, Gilbert announced that she was stepping down from The Talk, so that she could focus more on her personal life and other projects, including The Conners.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” she said in her exit announcement. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” Gilbert continued. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” she went on to say. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” she concluded her statement

The Conners Season 2 begins on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.