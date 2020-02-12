‘The Conners’ Live Trailer Shares Sneak Peek Into Tuesday’s Special Live Episode

ABC has just debuted a new trailer for The Conners Live, and the clip shares a sneak peek into Tuesday’s special live episode that fans are really excited for. In the new trailer, a montage of the series stars prepping for the big show plays as a voice over reveals that “for the first ever, The Conners go live.” Fans have been getting pumped for the new special, with one Twitter user exclaiming, “I can’t wait to watch #TheConnersLive tonight!”

“Love the show! Thanks for entertaining us!” another user said, while someone else offered, “I would give anything to be there!”

While speaking to Variety about the special episode, showrunner Bruce Helford said, “We’re obviously going to get a lot of new viewers, so we wanted to show them a good episode of The Conners as it is. There’s a lot going on in the show emotionally between Harris and Mark, and Dan and Darlene, and Dan and his girlfriend Louise.”

During this special live episode, The Conners will be watching the results of the New Hampshire primary roll in with the rest of America. @THEsaragilbert doesn’t even know what her character Darlene is going to say. Made in partnership with @TheConnersABC pic.twitter.com/IFzH0pRJyg — ATTN: (@attn) February 8, 2020

He added, “At the same time, we said if we were going to do this, we didn’t want it to sound preachy in any way, shape or form. This family is political enough in their way because the working class is hit every day by what’s going on at the top. We wanted to be sure that was represented but naturally and organically represented — and just kind of scattered throughout.”

Andy Kubitz, executive VP of programming strategy at ABC Entertainment, also commented on the live episode of The Conners, explaining, “We’re always looking for opportunities to create compelling live events and programs that showcase the wide array of talent on our network.”

“The Conners is a great example of a topical show that lends itself to reacting to a real-time event — in this case, the New Hampshire primary — in an entertaining and comedic way,” Kubitz continued. “If the stars align on other projects like this in the future, we’re completely open to embracing them. This is the very definition of appointment television.”

The Conners Live airs tonight (Feb. 11), at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.