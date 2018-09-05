‘The Conners’: Johnny Galecki in Talks to Return as David

Roseanne‘s last-minute spinoff series The Conners is hoping to bring back Johnny Galecki at some point during its first episodes.

Galecki, who is one of the stars of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, was famous for his role as David Healy on the ABC sitcom’s original run and made a popular guest appearance during the Roseanne Barr-led revival season. With Barr out of the picture due to the racist tweet that led to the reboot’s cancellation, the series is reportedly in talks to bring David back for “at least one episode.”

The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford told TVLine that even if David were to remain off-screen for the first season — Galecki is currently in production of the final season of Big Bang — the family will be meeting his new girlfriend Blue.

Her presence will reportedly create “some big complications for Darlene (Sara Gilbert),” Helford told the outlet.

Back on the Roseanne reboot, David’s return was not met with kind words from some members of the Conner family, particularly Dan (John Goodman). In the episode “Darlene v. David,” Darlene’s ex and baby daddy returned to make an appearance at his daughter’s birthday party, but ended up hooking up with Darlene in her childhood bedroom.

“I’ve heard it before, David. You miss me, you want to get back together, then as soon as things get real you run back to Deadbeats Without Borders,” Darlene said in the episode.

“Not this time,” David says — and he means it, telling Darlene that he had just signed a lease in Lanford.

However, he announced he was notching back alone, as he met someone named Blue, and he’s “learned so much from her.” After the hookup, Darlene and David decide to go their separate ways and find a way to co-parent their kids in a civil manner. We’ll have to wait and see how Blue’s introduction will change the family dynamics.

And who knows? Maybe after Big Bang closes out its final season in May — should The Conners be renewed for a second season — David could become a permanent resident of the show.

The Conners will kick off after the family goes through a “sudden chain of events” that leads to them navigating their lives without Roseanne. Last week, the show unveiled the first photo of the cast doing a table read at the famous Conner kitchen. Later, ABC released the first promo for the series, which simply featured the family’s iconic couch and the words “What’s Next?”

We certainly can’t wait to find out. The Conners will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.