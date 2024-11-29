The CW is set to air one of the oddest Christmas specials of the 2000s on Friday night. The Nexstar-owned network will air Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, the 2000 holiday special inspired by Elmo and Patsy’s song “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” This hour-long special expands the original tale in the song into an oddball Christmas caper, and it’s divisive for many who grew up with it.

The special follows a young boy, Jake Spankenheimer (Alex Doduk), whose grandmother (Susan Blu) disappears on Christmas Eve. After nearly a year with no sign of her, Jake’s conniving cousin Mel tries to take over Grandma’ Spankenheimer’s business and sell it off. A race to finally find the missing grandmother ensues, complete with Santa being tried in court, a weird fruitcake and a tropical musical number called “Grandpa’s Gonna Sue the Pants off of Santa.”

Promotional art for ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

That latter musical number has become a meme over the years, with many millennials wondering how the world they would watch such a cheesy special every year. However, it does have a nostalgic charm to the many who watched it over the years on The WB/CW, Cartoon Network and ABC Family/Freeform.

How to Watch Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer will air via The CW on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The CW is free to anyone with over-the-air digital antennas. If you do not have a way to receive over the airs signals, The CW is available via most cable/satellite providers. There is no way to legally stream or digitally rent/purchase the special as of press time. Physical copies of the DVD are available at some retailers.