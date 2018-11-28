‘The Conners’: Crystal Anderson Returns in Episode 6

The Conners brought back one of Roseanne‘s favorite characters to help Darlene out with a work issue.

The ABC comedy series featured the return of Crystal Anderson (Natalie West) in “One Flew Over the Conners’ Nest,” which saw Darlene dealing with a sleazy customer at her casino job.

Fans first see Crystal back in her saloon girl outfit at the casino, when she reveals she got bored with retirement shortly after it happened.

“I just got bored with being retired, I was going to retire but turns out I am frightened of people different from me,” Crystal admits.

Darlene suggests she stays in close vicinity to a Cracker Barrel in the future before she goes hand a drink to a customer who tries to get her to bend over for her tip.

“Here’s how I deal with creepy guys: I say, show me yours and I’ll show you mine,” Crystal says. “Most of the time it works, but the rest of the time it’s pretty gross.”

Natalie West’s beloved character has made several appearances during Roseanne‘s revived era. In the revival, Crystal and Nancy (Sandra Bernhard) were some of the first classic guest stars to show up during a poker night at the Conner house.

During the penultimate episode of the revival, Crystal returned to announce to the Conner clan she was celebrating her last day at work at the casino — in her saloon girl outfit — before she retired.

“Laugh all you want but I’m about to start the best years of my life, I’m retiring from the casino with full benefits,” she said at the time.

During that conversation, Crystal first suggests that Darlene take the job at the casino, and though she is hesitant at first, she agrees to join the team after hearing the job has full benefits.

The new episode proved to be a star-studded affair for The Conners, featuring the return of Sarah Chalke’s Andrea, who showed up at Casa Bonita with her new baby to give Becky some advice on motherhood a week since the reveal the Conner sibling is pregnant.

The Roseanne-less spinoff series has featured its fair share of guest stars both from the original series and fresh faces. Crystal made an appearance during the premiere alongside grandmother Beverly (Estelle Parsons) and Chuck (James Pickens Jr.) as the family mourned the death of Roseanne Conner (Barr). The show also introduced new characters played by Juliette Lewis, Justin Long and Jay R. Ferguson.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.