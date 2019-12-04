‘The Conners’ and ‘Bless This Mess’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing Brad Paisley Special Instead

The start of the holiday season means ABC is bumping two fan-favorite shows Tuesday night for special programming. Comedy shows The Conners and Bless This Mess will not air on Dec. 3 as the network will give the 8 p.m. ET timeslot to the Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special holiday program. The shows are not done for the year, however, as new episodes are slated to air next week.

The Conners will return Dec. 10 with “Smoking Penguins and Santa on Santa Action.” The episode, which will serve as the comedy’s winter finale, description reads: “Dan is disappointed when everyone but Becky forgets about his birthday. Meanwhile, Darlene and Ben face an issue at work, and Dan takes advantage of the family Christmas Santa photo to force Jackie to befriend Louise.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bless This Mess will also air an episode on Dec. 10, also its winter finale, titled “Goose Glazing Time.” The description for the episode reads: “Mike and Rio are thrilled about having their first Christmas alone together as a married couple, but a wrench is thrown into their romanticized holiday plans as they are interrupted by crisis after crisis. Meanwhile, Kay invites Beau home for Christmas so that they can give Jacob a proper holiday.”

The Conners has been tapping into flagship series Roseanne‘s legacy this season as Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) revealed plans for the family to reopen the iconic Lunch Box.

Reports surfaced last week the series is planning a big reunion later in Season 2, when the show introduces a grown-up version of Dan’s (John Goodman) younger brother “Little Ed.”

Ed Jr. will reportedly now be 21 years old, and “is a college graduate who harbors some resentment towards his older brother for not helping care for their octogenarian dad.” Casting is still underway for who will step into the recurring role.

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special is an hourlong variety special hosted by the beloved country singer that is set to showcase the energy of Nashville from its iconic War Memorial auditorium, the special will mix comedy and music to kickstart the holiday season. The special is set to include appearances by Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerina, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, Chris Harrison, Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and many others.

The Conners and Bless This Mess typically air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET respectively on ABC.