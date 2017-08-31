‘The Chew’ Co-Host Daphne Oz Announces Departure After 6 Seasons

After six seasons with ABC's cooking talk show The Chew, co-host, Daphne Oz is bidding farewell to the series with an emotional message shared to social media.

"It has been an incredible 6 seasons with the [ABC The Chew] crew, and I am honored to always be a part of this wild family of 5!" she wrote, alongside a snapshot of her and co-hosts, Carla Hall, Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly. "Thank you for being the BEST audience, and for spending your lunch time with me."

it has been an incredible 6 seasons with the @abcthechew crew, and I am honored to always be a part of this wild family of 5! thank you for being the BEST audience, and for spending your lunch time with me 💋 📷 courtesy ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Since the show's 2011 debut, Oz, daughter of television's Dr. Mehmet Oz, is the first co-host to exit the series formatted in the same vein as The View. According to TVLine, Oz will leave the show ahead of its season seven premiere on Sept. 5. An ABC spokesperson says there are no plans to replace her.

In an exclusive statement issued to TVLine, Oz said she was thankful to be a part of the popular series.

"It has been so much fun having lunch with you on TV's most delicious daytime show for the past six seasons, and I am immensely grateful to have found dear friends in my co-hosts and our team," she said. "I have had the great privilege of growing up at our family table, and have shared some huge milestones along the way — including the birth of my first two children, and recent announcement of a third on the way! — and am lucky to have had The Chew as a bright beginning to my career."

The 31-year-old made a name for herself after published the book called, The Dorm Room Diet. Since then, she has published several cookbooks including Relish: An Adventure in Food, Style and Everyday Fun. Her third child with husband John Jovanovic is due in December. The two are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Philomena and 1-year-old son Jovan.