'The Bold Type' Ending After Season 5

✖

The Bold Type will be coming to an end after its fifth season. After being renewed for another go-around, the popular Freeform series will be putting together a much shorter season, one with just five episodes, to put a bow on the story of Jane, Kat and Sutton. TVLine was the first to report the development, noting that no specific date for the Season 5 debut has been revealed but that it will be some time later in the year. The Bold Type debuted in 2017. Freeform also canceled Young and Hungry after its fifth season.

The outlet also shared that Nikhol Boosheri will be returning to play Adena, Kat’s ex-girlfriend, for a few episodes in the final season. Boosheri has had recurring role in all but the second season of the series in which she was a part of the main cast. The show put out a brief snippet of a virtual table read they were doing for the upcoming season in which Wendy Straker Hauser, the show’s executive producer, welcomed in the cast and shared her excitement about being back after the fourth season was cut short by two episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are so, so excited to be back and we cannot wait to get going,” Hauser said on the Zoom call. She also revealed in that clip that Boosheri would be returning as she popped up in the video chat.

Open up those scripts, bbs. @FreeformTV’s #TheBoldType is coming back for a fifth and final season. pic.twitter.com/uv9LqlutMQ — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) January 27, 2021

Hauser had told TVLine previously that the show isn’t afraid to touch on real life topics within the content of The Bold Type. She anticipates doing the same over the final five episodes, specifically highlighting the women of color and various backgrounds of the cast. “I feel like The Bold Type always comments on what’s going on in the world, and we don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations,” Hauser explained. She wants to “dig deeper” this time around and challenge some of the conversations that are being had today. In a statement following the series’ renewal, Freeform president, Tara Duncan, called it a “brand-defining show” and one that keeps its content “refreshing, relatable and fun.” She personally called it one of her favorites shows to watch. “I am proud that we are giving the series the send-off Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”