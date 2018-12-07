‘The Blacklist’ Season 6 Trailer Released

The Season 6 trailer for The Blacklist has officially been released, giving fans a first look at Raymond Reddington (James Spader) in his new life as a prisoner.

Warning — spoilers ahead for the Season 5 finale of The Blacklist.

Last season’s finale saw fans learn the shocking truth that the real Raymond Reddington had actually been dead for years, and Spader’s character had been posing as Red, which Liz (Megan Boone) has now discovered.

Now that his secret is out, Red is behind bars, though the real identity of the man posing as Red is still unclear.

The trailer proves that Red will have to answer for his crimes, and the task force won’t be able to help him as they have to disavow him in order to protect themselves. Despite the fact that he’s behind bars, Red doesn’t seem to want to sit quietly, as he asks Liz, who comes to visit him, to help him find the person who betrayed him.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, EP John Eisendrath shared that Red getting arrested had always been part of the plan, and that the showrunners were interested to see what happens once Red’s brushes with the law have finally caught up with him.

“We’ve always thought that someday on the show we would like to dramatize Red getting arrested,” Eisendrath said. “He’s the most wanted man in America, a fugitive who’s managed to elude the authorities for 30 years, so we always thought, just in theory, that it would be a great story to see what happens when he is in fact arrested.”

Eisendrath added that Red is “shocked” after being betrayed. “He’ll wonder going forward, ‘How did this happen? Did it happen on accident or with someone who is trying to get me?’”

Entertainment Weekly also shared three photos from the upcoming season, one of which shows Red posing for a booking photo, another that sees him sitting in a cell and a third that finds him behind bars speaking to Liz.

“Not only is she trying desperately to unravel the truth of who this man is and why he entered her life and why he chose her, but she’s also having to try to be present in a very caring way, because he doesn’t know that she knows the truth,” EP Jon Bokenkamp noted of Liz. “It makes for some really interesting and complex situations to put her in. She’s sort of feigning concern for him while still trying to work the mystery and unravel a greater sort of truth.”

The Blacklist returns for a two-night premiere on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

