‘The Big Bang Theory’ Includes ‘Young Sheldon’ Crossover With Tam as an Adult

The Big Bang Theory hosted another Young Sheldon character during Thursday night’s episode, “The Tam Turbulence.” Tam is Sheldon’s best friend, but since he has never been on The Big Bang Theory before, the writers had to explain why they were no longer in contact for 15 years.

During the episode, Sheldon told Amy he was angry with Tam for not moving out to California with him because he fell in love with a girl. This included a brief sequence of Sheldon imagining what his life would have been like if he was still friends with Tam. While Sheldon did realize that his life turned out fine without Tam, he still would not take Tam to the airport at the end of the episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These what if moments are hilarious #BigBangTheory — StarryMag (@StarryMag) October 12, 2018

In Young Sheldon, Tam is played by Ryan Phuong. On The Big Bang Theory, the character is now in his mid-40s and played by Robert Wu. Wu is best known for his roles in Survivor’s Remorse, Family Guy, Ted, Logan and Criminal Minds.

“The Tam Turbulence” also included another appearance from Jerry O’Connell as the grown-up version of Sheldon’s older brother, George Cooper Jr. O’Connell made his first appearance during the season 11 episode “The Sibling Replacement.”

So…they’re doing this huge montage awkwardly putting Tam into classic #BigBangTheory moments while not really delving that deeply into this Anu stuff much at all? — 20 DAYS UNTIL HALLOWEEN 🏳️‍🌈 (@ilovemylab93) October 12, 2018

During The Big Bang Theory‘s panel at San Diego Comic Con, executive producers Steven Molaro and Steve Holland promised to tell viewers how Sheldon and Tam’s relationship ended up in shambles.

“We’re gonna learn what happened to their relationship and why we haven’t heard about Tam on The Big Bang Theory,” Holland said.

“And I would love to see an adult Billy Sparks,” Molaro added. “It’s something that would make me very happy.”

did she let you play with her train set? in a matter of ways LOLO… good for you tam #thebigbangtheory #BigBangTheory — C Mitch (@cmitch410) October 12, 2018

According to USA Today, it is also possible that a grown-up version of Billy Sparks, the bully Sheldon deals with, will appear on The Big Bang Theory. Sparks is played by Wyatt McClure on Young Sheldon.

Although there are references to Sheldon’s life as a child in the final season, don’t expect there to be a new young Cooper before the show ends.

“We’ve talked about the arc for where we want to end, but it’s not all officially ingrained. I’m hesitant to talk too much about it now, but right now that’s not part of the plan,” Holland told USA Today, adding that there are “no more babies” in the show. That is good news for Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who told Leonard during last week’s episode she does not want children.

CBS and Warner Bros. TV announced over the summer that this season will be The Big Bang Theory‘s last. However, Holland recently told USA Today that they still don’t have plans set in stone for the finale.

“I don’t know exactly what the finale is, so I can’t make that promise, but I think we’ve always felt this show is a happy, positive show about people who love each other, so we’re not looking to kill everyone off in the finale,” the executive producer said. “You have to find a way to end this show that feels real to these characters.”

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air on CBS Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS