‘The Big Bang Theory’: Raj Possibly Getting Married During Season 12

The final season of The Big Bang Theory might include another wedding. Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) is finally ready to settle down, according to a synopsis for a future episode.

The second episode of the season, “The Wedding Gift Wormhole,” sees Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialick) going nuts trying to figure out what the “perfect gift” is that Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) got them. Meanwhile, Raj calls up his father (Brian George) and finally gives in to their dream to arrange a marriage.

During the show’s 11 seasons, Raj has had several love interests, although he began as a character who could not even talk to women. Some of his ex-girlfriends include Lucy (Kate Micucci), Emily (Katie Leclerc), Emily Sweeney (Laura Spencer), Claire (Alessandra Torresani), Rucci (Swati Kapila), Elizabeth Pimplton (Judy Greer) and Nell (Beth Behrs).

CBS, Warner Bros. TV and executive producer Chuck Lorre announced season 12 will be the last season for The Big Bang Theory in August. The studio and CBS were in talks to bring the show back for another year, but Jim Parsons said he did not want to return. So, rather than try to keep the show alive without Sheldon, Lorre and the producers agreed to make this upcoming season its last.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” Chuck Lorre Productions and WBTV said in a statement. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons wrote in a long post on Instagram. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.”

“We’re family, we’ve spent a lot of time together, we were there when we found out together and we’re there to support each other, and that’s all there is to it really,” Nayyar told Entertainment Tonight in August. “That’s why we’ve survived for this long — because we love each other and we’re a family.”

Nayyar said it was “bittersweet” to see the show end, adding, “I’m sad to be saying goodbye to my family… I’m still trying to process all of it.”

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season starts on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, before moving to its regular Thursday 8 p.m. ET timeslot on Sept. 27.

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.