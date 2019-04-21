‘The Big Bang Theory’: Johnny Galecki’s Latest Post Makes Series End Too Real

If there were any doubts that The Big Bang Theory was really ending with its Season 12 finale in May, Johnny Galecki’s behind-the-scenes Instagram post on Wednesday put them to bed.

Galecki, who has played Dr. Leonard Hofstadter since the show began, shared a picture with the writers and producers. They all stood in front of a white board, which was blank.

“Note the empty white board behind us as there are no longer any future episodes to discuss. A first in 12 years,” the former Roseanne actor wrote.

The photo included Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre.

“I love you guys, thank you so much for every laugh, every episode, everything…I miss all of you too much. I will NEVER stop to see your episode, cause you are a part of my life….FOREVER,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for so many hours of the best show ever,” another added.

“Will be hard to let go of the series after 12 amazing seasons! I’ll be happy rewatching the series over and over, but I liked knowing that new episodes always stayed current with my rhythmic life,” another wrote.

The post was the latest in a series of photos Galecki posted with the different departments that made The Big Bang Theory work. He has shared photos with the wardrobe department and the stand-in artists.

Galecki is not the only actor sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with fans. This week, Kaley Cuoco shared a photo from one of the final curtain calls.

The Big Bang Theory will end its run with 279 episodes. The show officially became the longest-running sitcom when it filmed its 276th, passing the 275-episode mark set by Cheers, which ran 11 seasons.

While The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end, fans will still get to learn more about Jim Parson’s Sheldon Cooper. CBS renewed the prequel series Young Sheldon for two more seasons in February. Parsons is the narrator on the show, while Iain Armitage plays a 10-year-old Sheldon. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts also star in the series.

“The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons,” Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming for CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Young Sheldon following at 8:30 p.m. The one-hour Big Bang series finale will air on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/CBS