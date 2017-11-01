TV Shows

‘The Big Bang Theory’: See Bob Newhart and Wil Wheaton’s Returns

We now have our first looks at the return of two of The Big Bang Theory‘s most beloved guest stars: Bob Newhart and Wil Wheaton.

Newhart is reprising his role as “Professor Proton” Arthur Jeffries, a former TV show scientist that Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) idolizes. In this episode, entitled “The Proton Regeneration,” he’ll return to give Sheldon advice in a Star Wars-inspired scene

That advice stems from the main plot of the episode. Sheldon is auditioning for the role of Professor Proton in an upcoming reboot of the show, but he has to face off with Wil Wheaton (as himself) for the role.

The newly released photos from CBS show Sheldon’s pow wow with Arthur as well as a front door face off with Wil.

