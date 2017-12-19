The Best ABC TV Show Lines of 2017

Since the 2017-2018 TV season is on pause for the holiday season, ABC tried to keep excitement for its shows going on Twitter Monday by sharing the best quotes of the season.

The alphabet network used the hashtag #BestTVLines2017, sharing GIFs from its shows.

The Good Doctor is the biggest freshman hit of the season. ABC picked one of the emotional moments from its first batch of episodes, when Dr. Shaun Murphy’s deceased brother gives him a word of inspiration in a flashback.

“Never forget, you’re the smart one. You can do anything. And I’m proud of you, Shaun.” #TheGoodDoctor #BestTVLines2017 pic.twitter.com/L9YxrNSzVQ — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) December 18, 2017

When Scandal returns, it will be for the final batch of episodes. Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope isn’t taking it easy in her final season. “You can’t take Olivia Pope. Olivia Pope takes you,” she said in a scene ABC highlighted.

The Middle is also in the middle of its final season. ABC highlighted a scene where Brick has his siblings’ butts in his face. “Feel free to jump in with some parenting!” he told his parents.

A quote from Constance Wu’s Jessica in Fresh Off The Boat was also included in #BestTVLines2017.

“You’re my family and where I come from, it is an unspoken understanding that you don’t say thank you to your family because you don’t need to.” #FreshOffTheBoat #BestTVLines2017 pic.twitter.com/ZpFTnS4oe9 — Fresh off the Boat (@FreshOffABC) December 18, 2017

Although Once Upon A Time is now airing on Fridays, its fans are still tuning in. The show is now in its seventh season.

“I am not leaving until you have a drink with me.” #OnceUponATime #BestTVLines2017 pic.twitter.com/hXUgP07niv — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) December 18, 2017

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is another show that’s been pushed to Fridays. But ABC hasn’t completely forgotten about it and it was included in #BestLines2017.

“I’m choosing to stand up, to become a part of something bigger. I really do believe that together we can accomplish anything. Because the truth is… I’m not just a history teacher. My name is Phil Coulson, and I’m an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.” #BestTVLines2017 #AgentsofSHIELD — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) December 18, 2017

