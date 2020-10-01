‘The 100’ Series Finale: Fans React to Final Episode

After more than seven seasons of a fight for survival that took the characters cross a number of planets, The 100 came to an end Wednesday night in an episode that generated plenty of reactions from fans. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The 100 Season 7, Episode 16, "The Last War."

The final episode was packed with action as the characters entered the Last War in the fight to save humanity. After discovering Madi in last week's episode unresponsive after having suffered a massive stroke due to Cadogan’s seeking of the code, Clarke carried out her revenge, killing Cadogan as he was in the middle of taking the test. As Clarke and the other characters entered the test in his place, the finale saw the return of several other characters, including Lexa and Abby. Ultimately, Clarke made the ultimately sacrifice, adding to the number of sacrifices she has made throughout the series, as she sacrificed her own soul in order to allow her friends, family, and the rest of humanity to transcend.

Based on Kass Morgan's young adult novels of the same name, The 100 initially premiered on The CW back in 2014, following a group of 100 delinquents as they were sent to the ground from a space station carrying what they believed to be the last of the human race. Just ahead of the Season 6 finale, it was announced in August 2019 that the series would be ending after its 16-episode seventh season. At the time, showrunner Jason Rothenberg said, "We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!"

Although Wednesday night's episode marked the last for The 100, it does not necessarily mark the last of The 100's universe. A prequel series has been placed in the works, with "Anaconda," an episode of Season 7, having served as a backdoor pilot. The prequel series has not yet been picked up for a full series order. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to The 100 series finale.