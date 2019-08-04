‘The 100’ Ending After Season 7

The 100 is officially coming to an end. The hit CW drama will conclude after Season 7, according to creator Jason Rothenburg. The reveal comes just days before the Season 6 finale, which airs on Tuesday night.

With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been! — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) August 4, 2019

It is unclear if the show ending after Season 7 was solely producers’ decision or if The CW wanted to wind down the series. Rothenberg did not exactly color the show’s ending as a cancellation, saying the minds behind The 100 will get to “wrap the show on our terms.”

The 100 will be one of three CW series knowingly entering its final season as the network enters the 2019-2020 TV season. The DC Comics superhero drama Arrow will conclude after its eighth season, and Supernatural will wrap up after its fifteenth season.

Fan reaction to Rothenberg’s announcement has been emotional, but mostly receptive. Many in the series’ fandom presumed the show would wrap after Season 7, even if it was a bit upsetting to see the speculation made official.

As long as the story is told fully, that’s what matters to me. Thank you for an awesome show. Hope the last season goes off in a blaze of glory. 🍸 #The100 pic.twitter.com/JCxEEx5Kt7 — Brendon Smith (@bigdogXVI) August 4, 2019

It’s okay, most of us figured 7 would be the final season since that makes it hit 100 episodes. So it’s not a shock. Anyway, I’m grateful this show came into my life. I’ll miss it. — Jess (@jessikally) August 4, 2019

IM CRYING I HAD A FEELING IT WAS THE LAST BUT NOW THAT ITS TRUE IM CRYING — belizalover (@belizalover) August 4, 2019

Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels 3/The CW