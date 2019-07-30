Teen Choice Awards: Lucy Hale Revealed as 2019 Host, and ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Fans Are Pumped

Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will host the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for Fox in August. Hale will be joined by digital star and TV personality David Dobrick, and a collection of musicians have signed on to perform. Hale’s fans are very excited to see her host the show.

The two-hour special will air live from Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

OneRepublic is set to perform their new single “Rescue Me” and a medley of their other hits. Bazzi will sing her summer hit “Paradise” while TrailerTrap artist Blanco Brown will perform his song “The Git Up.” Mabel will sing “Don’t Call Me Up,” while Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Jordan McGraw will perform “Met at a Party” for the frst time. Latin pop group CNCO and U.K. singer HRVY will perform.

In its announcement, Fox teased a “special appearance” from “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X.

More than a dozen other celebrities are set to make appearances, including Gabrielle Union; Nikki and Brie Bella; Robert Downey Jr.; Jessica Alba; Madison Beer; Maia Mitchell; Lauren Jauregui; Gregg Silkin; Grant Gustin; Noah Centineo; and Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos.

The event is free and open to fans, but you still need to get a ticket at OnsetProductions.com.

The nominees for Teen Choice 2019 were announced last month, with voting closing on June 25. The only category still open is Choice Music Web Star, and the nominees are Asher Angel, Loren Gray, Johnny Orlando, Annie LeBlanc, Chloe X Halle and Hayden Summerall.

The nominees for Choice Male Artist are Ed Sheeran, Khlid, Lil Nas X, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes. Taylor Swift, Jauregui, Halsey, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande were nominated for Choice Female Artist.

On the movie side, awards are broken down into the action, sci-fi/fantasy, comedy and drama categories. The nominees for Choice Action Movie are Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, Bumblebee, Captain Marvel, Men in Black: International and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The nominees for Choice Drama TV show are Good Trouble, Marvel’s Runaways, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Riverdale, Star and The Resident.

Hale is best known for starring as Aria Montgomery on ABC Family/Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars. In 2018, she starred on The CW’s short-lived Life Sentence. This season, she will be seen in the title role for The CW’s new Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene, in which she plays another Archie Comics character.

