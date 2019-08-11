Teen Choice Awards: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are live on Sunday night, and there are plenty of ways to tune in. The two-hour ceremony will follow a lavish red carpet parade, so there will be plenty to see. Here are all the ways to watch the show.

The Teen Choice Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET. For conventional TV-watchers, it will air on Fox, ending at 10 p.m. ET. Before that, the red carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The pre-show will be broadcast by Entertainment Tonight, both on TV and online.

ET will livestream the red carpet event on its site alongside the TV broadcast. It can also be viewed on the ET Live app, which is available for mobile or streaming devices, like smart TVs, Apple TVs or other options.

For those cord cutters wanting to stream the ceremony itself as well, there are several options at hand. First up is the Fox Now app, where users can watch the channel live online. There is also a Fox live TV site for desktops and laptops. These require a valid cable login, however, so they are best suited for cable subscribers on the go.

Beyond that, there are a growing number of options to stream network TV online. Hulu provides a good option with Hulu + Live TV. The top two tiers of the subscription service will allow users to watch big events like this, and they come with a free 7-day trial if you’re not sure yet.

There are similar deals for other services, including YouTube TV. The video platform has a 14-day free trial that will give you access to the Teen Choice Awards. Fubo TV is available as well, with a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, if you want to keep up with the results without devoting your full attention to the show, the Teen Choice Awards Twitter account will have updates. There are some huge honors to hand out this year, in every category from music to movies to TV shows.

In the realm of movies, Marvel leads the pack, as this year’s Avengers: Endgame holds a total of nine nominations. Meanwhile in TV, Riverdale is not far behind with a seven nominations overall. Fans are hoping to see stars from one or both of these beloved franchises make a surprise appearance at the ceremony, perhaps to accept an award. So far there is no official word.

Confirmed celebrity appearances include Taylor swift, One Republic, Blanco Brown, Jordan McGraw, Sarah Hyland, Mabel and the Jonas Brothers, among others.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards begin on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.