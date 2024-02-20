'Tacoma FD' Is Canceled

The fictional Tacoma Fire Department is calling it quits. The hit comedy series Tacoma FD has been canceled at TruTV after four seasons, TVLine confirmed. The series' Season 4 finale, which aired in October, now serves as the Tacoma FD series finale.

Starring and created by Super Troopers' Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, Tacoma FD originally debuted in 2019. The series was "set in a firehouse in one of America's rainiest cities," where the firefighters "keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and bizarre emergency calls," per the show's synopsis. Heffernan starred as Fire Chief Terry McConky, with Lemme starring as Captain Eddie Pinisi. The cast was rounded out by Marcus Henderson as Granny, Gabriel Hogan as Ike, and Hassie Harrison as Lucy, Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jim Rash, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell, and Jamie Kaler. Chris Avila joined Season 4 as new recruit Mickelberry, with the season's celebrity guests including Tony Danza as a guardian angel, David Arquette as Teddy Dickosi, Dexter Loomis, MC Gainey, Timothy Murphy, and Amin Joseph.

The firehouse sitcom was well-received by audiences, earning an 88% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 4, the final season, sat with an 86% audience score, with fans dubbing the series "he best show on tv" and calling it "an absolute must watch."

A reason for the show's cancellation was not given. Prior to its cancellation, Tacoma FD had been TruTV's last remaining scripted series. Variety notes that the series was part of TruTV's "push into original scripted series," with other titles like At Home With Amy Sedaris, I'm Sorry, and Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters aiding that push. However, TruTV's original programming lineup has been wiped almost entirely clean, with Impractical Jokers, the popular unscripted series that is currently airing its 10th season, now the only original series remaining on TruTV. TruTV's sister network TBS' roster of scripted shows has also dwindled, the network's comedy series Miracle Workers being canceled in November after four seasons.

Tacoma FD was executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme with David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Inman Young and Savey Cathey from A24 Studios. Season 4 episodes are currently available to watch on TruTV's website.