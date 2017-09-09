Visit SYFY’s ‘Channel Zero: No-End House’ With All-New Images

Along with the premieres of many of your favorite sitcoms, the fall TV season also brings with it some of the best opportunities to scare yourself silly, with few better opportunities than the upcoming season of Channel Zero. To get a taste of what to expect of the upcoming season, entitled “No-End House,” check out the photos in the gallery below.

Inspired by Brian Russell’s “creepypasta” tale, Channel Zero: No-End House tells the story of a young woman named Margot Sleator, played by Amy Forsyth (The Path), who visits the No-End House, a bizarre house of horrors that consists of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms. When she returns home, Margot realizes everything has changed. Creator Nick Antosca (Hannibal, Teen Wolf) will return as showrunner, executive producer, showrunner and writer, and the second six-hour installment will be directed by Steven Piet (Uncle John). Max Landis also serves as executive producer (Chronicle, American Ultra).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first season of the series, Candle Cove, was an ambitious project, telling the story of a mysterious children’s show that resulted in horrible crimes. The supernatural and surreal elements of that debut season resulted in the announcement of three subsequent seasons, all based on different creepypasta stories.

“Channel Zero certainly hit a nerve with Candle Cove,” said President of USA and SYFY Chris McCumber. “We look forward to creeping everyone out again this fall with No-End House– and can’t wait to see what nightmares Nick has in store for the future.”

Earlier this year, Bloody Disgusting reported that Season 3 of the series will be titled “Staircases.” Per their site:

“Brandon Scott (Blair Witch) and Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) were the first to join the cast, with Scott playing Officer Luke Vanczyk, a young but already jaded cop, living in the shadow of his father, the Chief of Police. Luke’s world-weary exterior hides a fierce commitment to justice, and a deep love for his troubled community.

“Roden will play Zoe Woods, a sharp, tough young woman whose struggles with mental illness have worn her down over the years. She hates that her younger sister, Alice, has to take care of her and she’d give anything to go back to the way things used to be.”

This fall will be rife with horror TV series, with American Horror Story: Cult having premiered earlier this week, the second season of The Exorcist coming to FOX later this month, and the new docu-drama based on the popular podcast series Lore coming to Amazon in October.

Channel Zero: No-End House premieres Wednesday, September 20.