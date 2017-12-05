TV Shows

‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘Westworld’ Halt Production Due to California Wildfires

A wildfire in southern California stalled the production of the CBS drama series S.W.A.T. and HBO’s Westworld on Tuesday.

Both series film in Santa Clarita, which is experiencing the 500-acre Rye Fire, prompting the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions. The fire drew too close to the stages to continue filming, so cast and crew were sent home.

“Due to nearby wildfires, ‘Westworld’ stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it’s safe to do so,” HBO said in a statement.

S.W.A.T. writers tweeted: “Production of @swatcbs has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages. Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires.”

The Santa Clarita brush fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. on about five acres. By 10:45 a.m., the blaze had charred approximately 200 acres, then grew to 500 acres just an hour later with zero percent containment, fire officials told ABC 7.

The Rye Fire broke out as firefighters were already battling two separate brush fires, the Thomas Fire in Ventura County and the Creek Fire near Sylmar.

A Santa Clarita Studios employee told Deadline this morning that the facility’s internet was down, apparently because of the fire. The employee added that the fire could be seen from the studio offices.

According to the employee, S.W.A.T. was the only show scheduled to shoot at the 16-office Valencia facility on Tuesday.

The CBS drama is currently filming after it was recently picked up for a full season. The series, which is inspired by the 1970s series and film of the same name, stars Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore as a police officer tasked with taking down Los Angeles’ nastiest criminals.

S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

