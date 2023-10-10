'SurrealEstate': Luke Roman and Susan Ireland Share Heart to Heart in Sneak Peek Clip

The Roman Agency may be open for business, but real estate agent Luke Roman is doubting his abilities following the events of Season 1. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Wednesday's all-new episode of SurrealEstate Season 2, "Truth in Advertising," shared with PopCulture.com, Tim Rozon's formerly necromancy-gifted Luke shares a heartfelt and honest moment with Sarah Levy's Susan Ireland as a new TV ghost hunter comes to town.

With a drastic shift in their relationship after the debut season ended with Luke losing his ability to talk to the dead and Sarah taking over company management, things between the pair are a bit awkward during a chance encounter on an elevator. After exchanging some awkward pleasantries, Luke informs Sarah that the new ghost hunting TV show is moving forward, advising that they should "take a step back, we pivot, and we let" Doug get his 15 minutes of fame. While Susan casts some doubt that the idea may not be what's best, Luke tells her, "Being in the same universe as spirit stalkers does serious damage to our brand. So, yeah."

The shift in Luke since Season 1 hasn't gone unnoticed by Susan, though, who gives him a knowing look before telling him, "I understand. I do. You're threatened. Without your special ground control to Major Tom, you feel more like Kitt the Spirit Stalker than you want to admit.

Wednesday's episode will mark the second outing of the season, which was a long time coming. Original premiering back in 2021, SurrealEstate was initially canceled that same year. However, SYFY reversed course when the Canadian drama series was picked up for a second season in May 2022. Created by George R. Olson, the series follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can – haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Through research, investigations, and fixing the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure – and closings – even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Along with Rozon and Levy, SurrealEstate stars Adam Korson as paranormal researcher and former Catholic priest Phil Orley, Maurice Dean Wint as technology specialist August Ripley, Savannah Basley as front desk manager Zooey L'Enfant, and Tennille Read as Megan Donovan, the victim of a haunted house tied to Luke. New episodes of SurrealEstate air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY.