‘Superstore’ Finale Leaves Fans With Hilarious NSFW Cliffhanger

It wasn’t a hurricane, but Superstore wrapped up its third season with a NSFW potential disaster.

Following two seasons of tension and flirting, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) finally found themselves single and getting together in a Cloud 9 storage room. Unbeknownst to them, however, the employees live-streamed their hookup to sister stores across the world.

During the season finale, the store welcomes Cloud 9’s CEO to host a live town hall to recognize the one-year anniversary of the hurricane. Before the town hall, the corporate manager warns employees to not bring up ex-employee Myrtle (Linda Porter), who was fired earlier in the season, during the meeting.

Amy and Jonah — who kissed for the first time in the previous episode leading to him breaking up with his girlfriend — decide to investigate further and find out she was reported for absences and insubordination for the last six months before she was let go.

“She goes 30 years without a single writeup and overnight she gets bad at her job?”

Upon further investigating, they realize ex-manager Jeff (Michael Bunin) reported her, so they decide to confront him about it. Jeff, now a driver for a ride sharing service, reveals he was ordered by corporate to reprimand every employee over the age of 70 as an excuse to let them go. The realization pushes the employees to act.

Later at the town hall, Jeff attempts to confront the CEO, but before he can say anything about Myrtle, he offers him a new fancy corporate job in Chicago, bribing him for his silence.

After their plan fails, Amy and Jonah pack up the live stream equipment in the back of the store. The pair feels bad about not being successful in helping Myrtle and decide to turn the page on their relationship.

At the last second, however, Jonah kisses Amy and the two start to hook up, accidentally turning on one of the cameras from the town hall and broadcasting their first hookup live to all Cloud 9 stores across the globe.

The single-camera comedy features Ferrera as Amy working alongside a colorful cast of characters at a fictional big box store called Cloud 9, parodying and exaggerating life working at superstores like Wal-Mart and Target.

Joining Ferrera on the main cast is Feldman, Colton Funn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash. The show is consistently one of NBC’s highest-rated comedies, averaging a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic and 4.1 million viewers according to Nielsen ratings.

Superstore will return for a fourth season — and a most likely uncomfortable premiere — in fall 2018 on NBC.