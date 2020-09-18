'Superstore': America Ferrera Signs on for More Episodes Despite Previously Announced Exit

Superstore fans will be very excited to learn that America Ferrera has signed on for more episodes of the hit sitcom, despite previously announcing her exit. According to TV Line, Ferrera will appear in two episodes of Superstore Season 6, including the show's 100th episode. This a major sitcom milestone, and so the producers will be using it to give Ferrera's character — Amy — a proper goodbye.

"We’re lucky enough to have America back for our first two episodes of the season," co-showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller told TV Line exclusively. "There was so much we wanted to explore with COVID and how it changes the world of Cloud 9 that we decided to focus on that in the premiere, with Amy starting her new job remotely while still trying to manage the store." Green and Miller continued, "The second episode will cover Amy’s last day at Cloud 9, so we can fully give her the sendoff she deserves. It’s also Superstore‘s 100th episode, so we’re excited that America will be celebrating that milestone with us."

Ferrera first announced her exit from Superstore back in February. "The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller," she said in a statement. "I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

In their new comments to TV Line, Green and Miller went on to share some details about where the new season will pick up, as Season 5 ended with Amy and Jonah planning to move to California. It sounds like the coronavirus pandemic — which impacted the series both in reality and in story — altering those plans. "[There will be] time jumps within the episode taking us through the early months of the pandemic, [before we] gradually catch up to where things are now. We’ll show how all of our characters are handling the uncertainty, the panicky and difficult customers, and the new demands of the job." They also revealed that Glenn and Dina are two Superstore employees who "initially enjoy being called 'heroes,'" for working through the pandemic, "but that doesn’t last long." Superstore Season 6 premieres Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m., on NBC.