'Supernatural' Star Mark Sheppard Smiles as He Leaves Hospital Following Health Emergency

After Mark Sheppard was hospitalized following "six massive heart attacks," the Supernatural star has been discharged. TMZ shared some photos of Sheppard looking all smiles while out of the hospital on Thursday. He was also reportedly giving out hugs to some of the staff, likely those who had a hand in reviving him four times. The recovery won't be too easy, as he was also seen having some post-op drains connected, which are normal to have after surgery as they are used to drain excess blood and fluid.

Sheppard took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 2 to tell his followers that he collapsed in his kitchen. "Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times, I apparently had a 100 percent blockage in my LAD," the actor shared. "The Widowmaker." Although he noted in his post that he would be going home the next day, it seems that was pushed back a few days. It's not surprising, considering what Sheppard went through. It's better to be safe than sorry, and from the looks of the photos, he is going to be just fine.

Plenty of fans and Supernatural stars gave their thoughts and prayers to Sheppard on his Instagram post. Misha Collins, Kim Rhodes, Felicia Day, Samantha Smith, Alexander Calvert, Alaina Huffman, and more shared well wishes. Even the LAFD commented, saying they were "so glad to hear of your outcome and wish you a full and speedy recovery!" While Sheppard's recovery may take some time, seeing him out and about and smiling is all that anyone could have hoped for, especially so soon after what happened.

With all of the support Sheppard has, it's not surprising to see him back on his feet. Sheppard praised the LAFD, St. Joseph's, and his wife for their support and credited them for his survival. The actor is also father to Max and Will with his first wife, Jessica, and daughter Isabella with current wife, Sarah Louise Fudge. Along with them, the fans, and his former co-stars, the Doom Patrol actor has a solid support system. He is definitely going to need it as he continues his recovery. Luckily, it should get easier now that he will finally be back home. All that matters is that Sheppard is doing as well as can be expected. While he hasn't posted on Instagram since being discharged, those photos will be just enough not to worry anymore.