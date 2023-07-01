'Supernatural' Movie? Misha Collins Reveals His Hopes for a Return

While Supernatural ended over two and a half years ago, Misha Collins is still hoping for some type of return. The long-running CW series did technically come back in the form of prequel series, The Winchesters, but unfortunately, the show was canceled by the network after just one season in May, and last month, it failed to find a new home. With the end of the franchise that first started in 2005, Collins, who portrayed angel Castiel beginning in Season 4, tells Deadline his hopes for a movie of some sort, especially after finding some nostalgic Supernatural memorabilia.

"I was just cleaning out my garage, and I had all of these boxes, and I was finally sorting through it," Collins shared. "I don't know where all of this stuff came from, but I had like 60 or 70 Supernatural t-shirts and dozens of copies of Entertainment Weekly magazines that we were on the cover of. I was like, 'Oh. I just have to bring all this stuff to Goodwill. This chapter of my life is over.' I was gonna say bittersweet, but it's actually just sad. I'm not sure what the sweet part of it is. We have to move on and take on other exciting projects in our lives, but Supernatural is always going to have just such a fond place in my heart because it was such a big chapter of my life, but it also so radically changed my life. I still hold on to some shred of hope that, at some point, we can do some resurrection of the show. Some movie or limited-run series… find some way to say hello and goodbye to the characters one more time."

Even though The Winchesters brought back a few familiar Supernatural faces, the fact that Castiel didn't show up once was definitely a letdown, and it's pretty certain that Misha Collins would have returned in a heartbeat. While the prequel did end in a way that included closure in case of a cancellation, it did also open the door to another season in case of a renewal, meaning that there is still much more story to tell. Whether or not that story continues or another story in the Supernatural universe begins is unknown, but it sounds like Collins would be down for everything. Maybe something involving Castiel coming back from the Empty after his heartbreaking goodbye in Season 15, Episode 18, "Despair."

Any Supernatural fan knows that nothing doesn't usually stay dead the first time or even the second time, and it's always possible for a show to come back years after its initial run. Just ask Law & Order. Saying goodbye to Supernatural and Team Free Will was definitely hard the first time and with Misha Collins interested in a return, who knows what will happen. In the meantime, all 15 seasons of Supernatural are streaming on Netflix, so at least Castiel isn't fully gone.