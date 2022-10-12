'Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite With Prequel Series Stars

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently reunited over dinner with the cast of the show's new prequel series, The Winchesters. On Tuesday, Morgan took to Instagram to share some photos from their meeting with Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, which was also attended by Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton Morgan. In the caption on his post, Morgan wrote, "So, I was lucky enough to have dinner with the younger, cooler, and more handsome John Winchester."

He continued, "Gotta say, I loved both [Drake Rodger] and [Meg Donnelly]. Talented, humble, funny, smart, very damn attractive. (Better be) The Supernatural world couldn't be in better hands. These two know the world they're walking into, care about it, and will do it more than justice. [The Winchesters] airs tonight and I can't wait to see what [Jensen Ackles] and [Danneel Ackles] have cooked up. It's not often that a show has so much love for it that it warrants another iteration... thanks to Jensen and [Jared Padalecki], the Winchester story is just starting... and I can't wait. George either. That's her in my arms so impressed with us all she decided to nap. The Winchesters. Tonight. CW. Big love. Xxjd oh... photos courtesy of the sneaky better half."

The Winchesters debuted Tuesday on The CW, bringing Supernatural fans back into the world of monsters and otherworldly apparitions they've been missing since the series ended in 2020. The new prequel spinoff stars Donnelly and Rodger as young Mary Campbell and John Winchester, respectively, the parents of Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Ackles in the original series. The Winchesters will explore the origins of the evil-slaying family, and will hopefully "recreate" the experience that fans felt when watching Supernatural for the first time.

PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Donnelly and Rodger, ahead of the premiere, and when asked if the show would be accessible for those who didn't watch Supernatural, Rodger explained that this was part of the plan with The Winchesters. "We had an extensive conversation between Robbie [Thompson, co-executive producer] and Jensen when they were creating the show. They really wanted to have something that new and old fans alike would be able to appreciate," he said.

Rodger continued, "Something with references and Easter eggs from Supernatural for the old fans. And then also bringing back old characters from the mothership and things like that, that the old fans will be able to appreciate, but also in a way where new fans will be able to understand and have to explain for them." The Winchesters airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.