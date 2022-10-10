Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese Are Dealing With a Nightmare Parenting Moment

Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese are parents to three young children. They share sons Thomas and Austin and a daughter named Odette. As they recounted on Instagram, they, unfortunately, experienced a nightmarish parenting moment as their kids gave them lice.

Padalecki and Cortese showed off their unique hairstyles on Instagram to share the news. In the photo, they each have their hair parted into smaller sections presumably to apply the treatment directly to the scalp. Even though it was a rather difficult situation, Padalecki and Cortese smiled through it. Alongside the image, Padalecki wrote, "As a parent, you give your children everything… In return, they give you lice." He continued, "Hope y'all's weekend is off to a better start than ours!!!" To end the caption, Padalecki included a few choice emojis and tagged his wife.

The comments section of the post was filled with parents who could definitely relate to Padalecki and Cortese's tricky situation. As one person wrote, "This is legitimately one of my biggest fears as a parent and teacher!" Another wrote, "Omg yes! I can unfortunately relate to this." Others had some jokes about the couple and their different look, with one individual writing, "I thought, for a moment, Odette wanted to be a hairdresser with you." A fan even suggested, "jared i will do ANYTHING and I mean ANYTHING, if you do your hair like that for one Walker episode."

In early 2021, in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Padalecki and Cortese spoke with Us Weekly about family life. The pair opened up specifically about how they keep the romance in their relationship alive all while being parents to three young kids. Cortese explained, "It sounds so boring, but it's all about just scheduling time. That's on multiple facets. From, 'Hey, we're going to take time the two of us just to be completely alone.'" She went on to say that making time for themselves is especially important so that they can maintain their strong bond. Cortese added, "A couple of times we've had date nights at the Commodore Perry, which is a hotel in downtown Austin. We just to look in each other's eyes and connect because even though we're connecting on set or connecting at home, there's constantly people around or we're having to multitask."