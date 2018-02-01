What to Watch Instead of the Super Bowl

Last year, 111.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady and the Patriots returning to the biggest game of the year to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this year, there’s a pretty big chance that number will be even higher — but that still leaves two-thirds of the country who won’t be watching NBC on Super Bowl Sunday.

If you’re not a huge fan of football, expensive ad spots or Justin Timberlake (this year’s chosen performer for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show), but are a huge fan of being glued to your TV, there are still plenty of on-air options for you to entertain.

Here’s what to watch instead of Super Bowl LII.

The Walking Dead marathon — AMC (noon.-11:59 p.m.)

Star Trek: The Next Generation marathon — BBC (7 a.m.-11:59 p.m.)

Alaska: The Last Frontier: Super Bull — Discovery Channel (6 p.m. -10 p.m.)

Cops marathon — Paramount Network (previously Spike)

Animals With Cameras — PBS (5 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Puppy Bowl: Ruff vs. Fluff — Animal Planet (Puppy Bowl marathon runs 3 a.m.-11:59 p.m.)

Kitten Bowl marathon — Hallmark Channel (noon-6 p.m.)

Law & Order: SVU marathon — USA

Love & Hip Hop Miami marathon — VH1

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs — Freeform (3:38 p.m.-5:42 p.m.)

Suicide Squad — HBO (6:05 p.m.-8:10 p.m.)

The Purge movie marathon — FXM

NCIS: Los Angeles marathon — ION

This Christmas — BET (3:25 p.m.)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta mini-marathon — Bravo

Hope Floats marathon — CMT (3 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Chappelle’s Show — Comedy Central (6:50 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World — Disney Channel

The House Bunny — E! (6 p.m.-10 p.m.)

The Golden Girls marathon — TV Land (7:48 a.m.-5 p.m.)

PGA Tour Gold Phoenix Open — GOLF

The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire — (2 p.m.-7:30 p.m.)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets — STARZ (4:52 p.m.-7 p.m.)

American Pie — Netflix (starting Feb. 1) or E! (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)