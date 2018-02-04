‘This Is Us’ Creator Says Super Bowl Episode Will Tell ‘Bigger Story’ Than Just Jack’s Death

This Is Us creator knows viewers are anxious to find out how Jack Pearson will meet his maker — but the upcoming post-Super Bowl episode will show much more than that.

Ahead of the special Feb. 4 episode, set to air immediately after the Super Bowl post-game celebration, creator Dan Fogelman talked to Entertainment Weekly about what to expect from the “difficult hour of television.”

“I think people are going to get what they wanted — even if it’s not what they want anymore,” creator Dan Fogelman said.

The mastermind behind the hit NBC drama said that the episode, which he wrote, will do more than just uncover the mystery behind Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

“By the end of the episode, you’ll see that this show and Jack’s story was much bigger than his death, or this fire,” he said. “It will be very rewarding for fans in a different kind of way. There is a bigger story here than just how Jack dies — and you’ll ultimately find something really meaningful and powerful in the episode.”

Fogelman also assured fans that just because Jack dies does not mean we won’t see him again on the show. He said the series has a “long way to go with Jack in the story, before death and after it.”

After the last episode of This Is Us showed a fire burning throughout the Pearsons’ home while they slept, show execs say the forthcoming episode will answer every question viewers have about Jack’s death.

“I will say that the opening 5 to 10 minutes of the episode — we spent a fortune, we went into the middle of nowhere so nobody would see us, and we built our house,” Fogelman said. “We brought in the people who had done Backdraft, and for you, as an audience member, it’s very hard to breathe. It’s extraordinary. … It’s fair to say that he goes out like he lived.”

“We know we’re going to have a big audience, we know that people are braced for this and want it to be really good — and I think we’ve got it,” he continued. “The performances are extraordinary.”

If the sneak peek NBC released Saturday is any indication, viewers are in for a crazy, heart-breaking ride.

This Is Us regularly airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo: NBC / Ron Batzdorff, NBC