NSYNC Applauds Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Following Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday night, his former bandmates from *NSYNC took to social media to show their support.

Over at their group’s official Twitter account, the four remaining *NSYNC members tweeted a collaborative message of support for Timberlake.

“Well done, [Justin Timberlake] you killed it!” they wrote.

For weeks, speculation was stirring that Timberlake would be inviting his fellow *NSYNC members onstage at the Super Bowl show, but as it was shared this weekend, Joey Fatone shot down those rumors.

Even Lance Bass tweeted with a message on his own Twitter, writing, “told ya,” implying that they would not be reuniting.

“But no worries, we will all be together this spring for the star ceremony. Awesome halftime Justin,” Bass wrote.

Timberlake pulled off a massive halftime performance for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, playing some of the biggest songs of his career including “Cry Me a River” “Can’t Stop The Feeling” “My Love” and “Suit and Tie.”

While the performance didn’t include the reunion or an appearance from Janet Jackson, it did include a cameo from deceased pop star Prince via video projection.