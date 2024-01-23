'Super Bowl Greatest Commercials' 2024 Special Revealed at CBS

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Bowl LVIII is only a few weeks away, which means it's time to take a look back at some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials. On Tuesday, CBS announced its interactive show, Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown will premiere on Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show can also be streamed live on Paramount+ and will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, an analyst for CBS Sports' THE NFL TODAY, and actress Daniela Ruah. The special will air from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of Super Bowl LVIII which will kick off on Feb. 11 on CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

For the last 22 years, CBS has ranked the best Super Bowl commercials, and 12 different ads have ranked either first or second in viewer voting. Esiason and Ruah will rank these finalists in an Ultimate Countdown before revealing their two favorites. The viewers will then decide the winner via a live online vote at the end of the show.

Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight will provide sideline commentary as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks at 2024 spots. Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Frazier about the 2023 show. "Think about it. Throughout time there have been great commercials, but if you group them by decade, you see a trend," he said. "The early ones with John Madden and Mean Joe Greene in the Coca-Cola ad. You jump to the '90s and superstars and supermodels, Cindy Crawford in the Pepsi ad, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird."

Frazier continued: "You jump to the 2000s, it's animals, the Clydesdales and other things. The 2010s, you get the user-submitted ads from Doritos. So there's always a trend. You see all these different ads over time, but which decade had the best? That's what we're going to figure out. We'll take you on a walk down memory lane, and you will get to relive some of the greatest commercials ever. And then there'll be a QR code at the end of the show that you can scan on screen and you can vote, because who knows better than the people who've sat at home and watched all these commercials? We all watched the Super Bowl. We all know these ads."