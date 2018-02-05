Super Bowl Viewers Eat up Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage’s Doritos/Mountain Dew Commercial

One of the most buzzed-about Super Bowl LII ads was the spot that combined the powers of Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage, Bust Rhymes, Missy Elliot, Doritos and Mountain Dew.

The minute-long ad sees Dinklage lip-sync Busta’s verse on Chris Brown’s song “Look at Me Now” as fire surrounds him and Busta looks on. As he reaches the middle of the room, he promotes Doritos Blaze flavor.

Then camera then turns to the other side of the room where Morgan Freeman stands holding a bottle of Mountain Dew’s newest flavor, ICE. He struts across the room lip syncing Missy’s “Get Ur Freak On” as Missy looks on.

Online reaction to the commercial was overwhelming positive. Numerous viewers praised the performances, the concept and the overall fun of the clip.

“That Doritos/Mountain Dew ad with Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage, Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes was so well done,” viewer Rick Davila wrote. “I’m living for this game and these commercials.”

Viewer Isabella Cigno added, “Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman is exactly what we needed this Super Bowl Sunday.”

Viewers at home loved it, but they were also divided about which actor killed their part their most.

Morgan Freeman seemed like the early favorite, with many citing the pure awesomeness that exudes from anything he does.

“We all lived long enough to see Morgan Freeman rap — we’re all playing with house money now,” author Shea Serrano wrote.

MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart added, “Morgan Freeman lip synching Missy Elliott was genius!”

However, Dinklage also had his fair share of supporters. The Game of Thrones actor’s fans were extremely impressed by how he was able to keep up with Busta’s rapid rhymes.

“I want to hear the actual audio of Peter Dinklage rapping ‘Look At Me Now.’ I bet he kills it,” rapper Watsky wrote.

Viewer Tori Deal added, “I meannnnnn….. I think Peter Dinklage just won the Super Bowl.”

