Twitter Applauds Prince Appearance in Super Bowl Halftime Show

Despite some pushback from his family, pop icon Prince made an appearance via video projection at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII during Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance.

Some fans on social media was happy to see the deceased legend back, if only for a moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was the best moment when Justin Timberlake and Prince duet at the Superbowl Halftime Show. Crying. #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/SXiq5KnFVO — Isabella Cigno 💕💖 (@IsabellaCigno) February 5, 2018

That #SuperBowl52 halftime tribute to Prince was pretty amazing. — Zach Zimpfer (@LightsaberNoise) February 5, 2018

It was raining PURPLE in Minneapolis in honor of Prince and it was pur-fect #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/KRs7PsSX9d — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 5, 2018

That purple glow! Beautiful dang I wish prince was still here 😢 https://t.co/HSAJP23awA — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 5, 2018

prince stole the show #HalftimeShow — Rydel Lynch (@RydelLynch) February 5, 2018

“This was the best moment when Justin Timberlake and Prince duet at the Superbowl Halftime Show. Crying,” Isabella Cigno tweeted.

“Prince stole the show,” Rydel Lynch tweeted.

“That #SuperBowl52 halftime tribute to Prince was pretty amazing,” a Star Wars account, @LightsaberNews wrote.

With his image projected on a large drape and the entire stadium let up in purple lighting, Timberlake and Prince did a rendition of the pop icon’s classic “I Would Die 4 U.”

Rumors of Timberlake using a hologram of Prince as tribute to the deceased singer in his hometown were originally rebuked by Prince’s family and his former fiancee.

“Family, I spoke [with] Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look [forward] [to] seeing what I’m sure is going [to] be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram,” Shelia E. said in a Instagram post on Saturday when rumors began spreading throughout the internet.